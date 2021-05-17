Buxom Cosmetics

Full Force ’90s Nudes Plumping Lipstick

$20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

What it is: A full-coverage, creamy lipstick that smoothes and fills for visibly plumper lips with a satin finish. What it does: This next-level lipstick saturates lips in long-lasting color with a tantalizing tingle. Hyaluronic acid and conditioning oils fill, smooth and hydrate, while the teardrop-shaped tip effortlessly hugs every curve every time for visibly plumper-looking lips in one stroke. Research results: In an independent consumer testing panel of 32 females: - 100% said the lipstick felt comfortable on lips - 93.75% said the lipstick made lips look instantly smooth - 93.75% said the lipstick made lips look instantly plumped How to use: Start by applying this lipstick at the cupid's bow. Use the teardrop tip to make an 'X' shape to define the lips. Then, apply Full Force across the entire lip for smooth, saturated color from corner to corner.