Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Skirts
Sandro
Fulgence Pleated Skirt
$340.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Need a few alternatives?
Sandro
Fulgence Pleated Skirt
BUY
$340.00
Nordstrom
Old Navy
Tiered Gingham Maxi Skirt
BUY
$39.99
Old Navy
American Eagle
Snappy Convertible Maxi Skirt
BUY
$59.95
American Eagle
The Somerset Collection
The Somerset Cotton Maxi Skirt
BUY
$130.00
Anthropologie
More from Sandro
Sandro
The Mint Suit
BUY
£126.45
Hurr
Sandro
Granier Cardigan
BUY
$490.00
The Iconic
Sandro
Faustina Houndstooth-print Dress
BUY
$740.00
Far Fetch
Sandro
Oversized Single-breasted Blazer
BUY
$490.00
Farfetch
More from Skirts
Aerie
Chiffon Wrap Skirt
BUY
$14.98
$49.95
American Eagle
Sandro
Fulgence Pleated Skirt
BUY
$340.00
Nordstrom
Luxe Always
Midi Skirt
BUY
$79.99
$167.50
GILT
Gobi
Striped Midi Skirt
BUY
$215.20
$269.00
Gobi
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted