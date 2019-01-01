Fujifilm

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 - Instant Camera - Cobalt Blue

Make memories that last a lifetime with the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera. The cobalt blue camera gives you quick prints that are about the size of your driver's license or credit card. The viewfinder is large enough to help you instantly spot subjects or important events. When you want to capture the perfect selfie, a mirror is included on the front of the case for quick pictures. A built-in flash provides a burst of light that illuminates even the darkest settings.