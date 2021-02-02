Moroccanoil

Product Description Moroccanoil Dry Scalp Treatment is formulated to address the symptoms of a dry scalp, reducing irritation and flakiness and leaving hair shiny, revitalized and healthy-looking. Infused with restorative ingredients and essential oils, including lavender, geranium and nourishing argan oil. Salicylic acid gently exfoliates to help reduce dry flakes on the scalp. Brand Story A story of success, an impulse for innovation and a relentless pursuit of high-performing oil-infused beauty products fashioned an iconic brand: Moroccanoil.