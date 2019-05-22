Skip navigation!
Handbags
Top Handle
Shrimps
Fuchsia Antonia Bag
£475.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shrimps
This boxy shape bag comes in lovely fuchsia faux pearls with grid set clusters.The Antonia features two beaded top handles, delicate lining with hand drawn doodles and an inside pocket.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Nico Giani
Voltea Micro Wristlet Purse
$340.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Ulla Johnson
Sophie Mini Bucket Bag
£389.07
£233.44
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Ulla Johnson
Sophie Mini Bucket Bag
$495.00
$260.67
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Round Mini Crossbody Bag
$39.90
$29.99
from
Zara
BUY
More from Shrimps
DETAILS
Shrimps
Leopard Print Rosemary Dress
£475.00
from
Shrimps
BUY
DETAILS
Shrimps
Antonia Mini Faux-pearl Embellished Bag
$575.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
DETAILS
Shrimps
Eden Dress
£495.00
from
Shrimps
BUY
DETAILS
Shrimps
Trinity Dress
$565.00
from
Shrimps
BUY
More from Top Handle
DETAILS
Charles & Keith
Croc Effect Top Handle Semi Circle Bag
$59.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Sian Cow Mini Shoulder Bag
£29.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
Little Liffner
Twisted Lizard-effect Leather Tote
£345.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Rejina Pyo
Nane Bag
£304.29
from
Shopbop
BUY
