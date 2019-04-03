Pura Utz

Fruit Salad Bracelet

€48.55

Each bracelet is made entirely by hand. To get a little sense of the ambience check out this video we made in november. Right now all our beadwork has given full time employment to Bernabela, Marí, Chonita, Julia and Isabel - meet them here Info Measures 19cm in full length, but has four adjustable options. The extra good The products from the women of the beadwork coop gives back twice — not only are they paid more than three times as much for their work, but part of the money that is generated goes into an project for isolated elderly people in Santiago Atítlan. Every tuesday and friday elderly people from around the town can come and pick up tortillas, beans, sugar and coffee to last for three days. Pricing Our platform unfortunately does not support multiple currencies. The prices listed below are an estimate, but please note that you will be charged in Danish currency and that the exact amount will depend on the exchange rate of the day. 450 DKK / 68$ / 60€ / 52£ For shipping and handling see here