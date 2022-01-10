Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
Wolverine
Frost Snow Boot
$129.99
Buy Now
Review It
At DSW
FROST SNOW BOOT in wide width
Need a few alternatives?
Marc Fisher
Kamryn Genuine Shearling Boot
BUY
$161.40
$265.00
Nordstrom
The North Face
Thermoball Ankle Boot
BUY
$109.00
Nordstrom
Ugg
Classic Rising Toggle Boot
BUY
$170.00
Nordstrom
Raid
Raid Wide Fit Belina Mid Heel Boot In Lime Croc
BUY
$51.20
$64.00
ASOS
More from Wolverine
Wolverine
Wolverine Heritage Duck Boot
BUY
$119.95
Zappos
Wolverine
Original 1000 Mile Boot
BUY
$288.71
$384.95
Backcountry
More from Boots
Marc Fisher
Kamryn Genuine Shearling Boot
BUY
$161.40
$265.00
Nordstrom
The North Face
Thermoball Ankle Boot
BUY
$109.00
Nordstrom
Ugg
Classic Rising Toggle Boot
BUY
$170.00
Nordstrom
Raid
Raid Wide Fit Belina Mid Heel Boot In Lime Croc
BUY
$51.20
$64.00
ASOS
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted