Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
J. Crew
Front Button Cardigan
$65.00
$11.24
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom Rack
This button front cardigan is a must-have in your wardrobe that is perfect to layer with. Fit: this style fits true to size. Front button closure. Long sleeves. Knit construction. Smocked trims. Approx. 22.5" length (size S). Imported
Featured in 1 story
Nordstrom Rack Is Clearing House
by
Emily Ruane
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
American Apparel
Unisex Baby Rib Cardigan
$40.00
from
American Apparel
BUY
DETAILS
Comme des Garçons
Polka Dot Cardigan
$550.00
from
La Garçonne
BUY
DETAILS
Miu Miu
Cropped Cashmere Cardigan
$1675.00
from
Miu Miu
BUY
DETAILS
Koshka
Second Base Cardigan
$42.00
from
Koshka
BUY
More from J. Crew
DETAILS
J. Crew
Short Sleeve Wrap Dress
$138.00
$91.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
J. Crew
Silk Maxi Sarong Dress In Polka Dots
$228.00
from
J. Crew
BUY
DETAILS
J. Crew
9" High-rise Toothpick Jean
$98.00
from
J. Crew
BUY
DETAILS
J. Crew
Pointed-toe Woven Slide Sandals
$148.00
from
J. Crew
BUY
More from Sweaters
DETAILS
Which We Want
Parker Fuzzy Cardigan In White
$68.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Oversized Ribbed Crewneck Cardigan
$119.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
Nordstrom Signature
Stripe Cashmere High/low Sweater
$279.00
$111.60
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
R29 x ELOQUII
Duster Cardigan
$89.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted