Evolved Novelties

Frisky Finger

$55.00

Buy Now Review It

At Babeland

This next-level finger ring vibrator has a wide, thick flat-surface shaft that's round in circumference, but gently points to tip for precision where you want it. The textured surface tantalizes anywhere you place it. 9 powerful speeds and functions. USB Rechargeable, cable included. Waterproof and completely submersible.