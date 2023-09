Pucci

Fringed Woven Raffia Tote

$991.89

At Net-A-Porter

Editors’ Notes Under the creative direction of Camille Miceli, PUCCI's collections are based on a "nomadic, multi-destination wardrobe," and this bag is heading for your next vacation. It's hand-woven from raffia with colorful fringing and has a spacious interior that's big enough for all of your beach essentials.