Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Terrain
Fringed Geometric Outdoor Rug
$98.00
$69.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Terrain
- 100% recycled PET fibers - Clean with soft brush or garden hose - Indoor or outdoor use - Imported Small: 2'W, 3'L Medium: 2.3'W, 4.5'L Large: 6.5'W, 10'L
Featured in 1 story
All The Home Sales Worth Shopping This Week
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
West Elm
Kasuri Wool Dhurrie
$118.00
from
West Elm
BUY
DETAILS
Houzz
Aiden Handwoven Midnight Blue Rayon Rug With Tassels
$529.00
$399.00
from
Houzz
BUY
DETAILS
Bungalow Rose
Nampa Slate Rug, 5' X 7'6''
$598.00
$196.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
DETAILS
Lulu & Georgia
Sunburst Rug, Denim
$272.00
$204.00
from
Lulu & Georgia
BUY
More from Terrain
DETAILS
Terrain
Bleached Andares Fern Bunch
$38.00
from
Terrain
BUY
DETAILS
Terrain
Olivewood Serving Board
$128.00
from
Shop Terrain
BUY
DETAILS
Terrain
Fringed Mudroom Rug
$88.00
$43.95
from
Terrain
BUY
DETAILS
Terrain
Stargazer Copper Twine Lights 50’ Plug-in
$48.00
from
Shop Terrain
BUY
More from Décor
DETAILS
Opalhouse
Zebra Woven Rug
$149.99
$134.99
from
Target.com
BUY
DETAILS
Lulu & Georgia
Lemon Wallpaper
$225.00
$112.00
from
Lulu & Georgia
BUY
DETAILS
Paddywax
Cedarwood & Moss
$22.00
$18.70
from
Paddywax
BUY
DETAILS
Persian Area Rugs
5 X 7 Rug
$80.99
$50.00
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Home
College
Real College Students Share Their Dorm Room Storage Essentials
The typical college dorm room is cramped enough with just one person, but add in a roommate or two, and you've got to get pretty creative with storage and
by
Olivia Harrison
Home
Don't Miss This Direct-From-Dyson Sale On eBay
In addition to residing in a penthouse apartment with our Scottish fold kitten, an unlimited stash of luxury beauty products, and Noah Centineo, our dream
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Paid Content
These Women Are Rebranding The Antique Industry — & Shifting The ...
Kiyanna Stewart and Jannah Handy have too many things. More arrive by the day. Across from the television in the living room, a felt flag lauding a 1960s
by
Eliza Dumais
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted