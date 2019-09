ASOS WHITE

Frill Asymmetric Top With Flute Sleeves

$103.00 $25.50

Buy Now Review It

At ASOS

For a new perspective on sophistication, ASOS WHITE makes understated yet elevated everyday pieces with a modern twist, all the while maintaining your individual spirit. Its beautiful, smart staples in premium fabrics blend with the coolest trends and silhouettes for a truly special investment style. How to be a grown-up without looking like a grown-up.