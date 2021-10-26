YesColours

Friendly Lilac is that colour-friend who is always ready for a good time and knows how to live in the moment. It's the celebrity of the friendly collection, a head-turner and a perfect partner for some cheeky peach decor. This hue of lilac is reminiscent of lavender and bursting hydrangeas, parma violet sweets and the shoes Mary Poppins pulls out of her magic bag when she arrives to look after the Banks' children. It's the colour of the icing on her Majesty the Queen's 90th birthday cake by celebrity chef Nadia Hussain, all images and memories which spark total and utter joy.