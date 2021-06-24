Refinery29

Frida Cotton Tufted Throw Pillow

$19.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Features: Square (shape) Dimensions (Overall): 18 Inches (L), 18 Inches (W), 4.5 Inches thick Weight: 1 Pounds Closure Type: Sewn Seam Fill Material: 100% Polyester Textile Material: 100% Polyester Style: Throw Pillows Indoor/Outdoor: Indoor Package Quantity: 1 Care and Cleaning: Spot or Wipe Clean & Drying Instructions Not Provided Warranty: No Applicable Warranty. To obtain a copy of the manufacturer's or supplier's warranty for this item prior to purchasing the item, please call Target Guest Services at 1-800-591-3869 TCIN: 82039225 UPC: 735732828676 Item Number (DPCI): 060-16-0024 Origin: Imported Description Add a touch of texture and playful pattern to your bed, couch, or favorite chair with the Refinery29 Frida Cotton Tufted Square Decorative Pillow. Available in your choice of two solid colors, this accent throw pillow has round tufted dots on the front for a modern, textured style that looks as good as it feels. This decorative square pillow is crafted from 100% cotton materials and measures 18 x 18 inches. Each throw pillow is sold separately, so you can mix and match colors to create a look that’s all your own. You can keep the decorative pillow looking and feeling fresh by spot cleaning it with a damp washcloth as needed.