Search
Products fromShopShoesSneakers
Wild Fable

Freshee Sneakers

$25.00
At Target.com
Lace-up sneakers with faux-leather and faux-suede accents. Lace-up closure offers a custom fit. White, chunky soles create comfortable wear.
Featured in 1 story
Allbirds’ Newest Colorways Will Not Stick Around
by Emily Ruane