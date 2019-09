FreshDirect

Freshdirect Turkey, Kale And Quinoa Meatballs With Grilled Vegetables

$8.99

Buy Now Review It

At FreshDirect

Sensationally satisfying, FreshDirect's delicious meatballs are heavy on the ground turkey, kale, and quinoa and light on our gluten-free, Italian-style bread crumbs. Slow-cooked in a tomato and red wine sauce, they're served over a bed of grilled vegetables for a simple, tasty meal that can be enjoyed any time of day.