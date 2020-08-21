New Balance

Fresh Foam Hierro V5

£125.00

Buy Now Review It

At New Balance

Distance and time. Our latest evolution of the Fresh Foam Hierro v5 trail shoes takes the limits off of both. Designed and engineered with a plush Fresh Foam platform, a Vibram® MegaGrip outsole and an upper that's refined for improved breathability, your boundaries will need to be reimagined. A snug bootie construction, paired with a toe-protecting upper, will make this your new go-to shoe for wherever the trail takes you.