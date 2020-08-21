United States
New Balance
Fresh Foam Hierro V5
£125.00
At New Balance
Distance and time. Our latest evolution of the Fresh Foam Hierro v5 trail shoes takes the limits off of both. Designed and engineered with a plush Fresh Foam platform, a Vibram® MegaGrip outsole and an upper that's refined for improved breathability, your boundaries will need to be reimagined. A snug bootie construction, paired with a toe-protecting upper, will make this your new go-to shoe for wherever the trail takes you.