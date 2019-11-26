David's Cookies

Fresh Baked Decadent Jumbo Cookies

$36.95

Buy Now Review It

At David's Cookies

Fresh Baked Decadent Jumbo Cookies Assorted Flavors - 2lb Tin Whoever said that bigger isn't always better never tasted fresh baked giant cookies from David's Cookies. These lusciously large cookies, made with no added preservatives, reign supreme and comes in 4.5 oz fabulous, flavorsome, fresh baked giant cookies. 4.8 star rating 189 Reviews Select flavor:Assorted Flavors - 2lb Tin$36.95Peanut Butter Chunk - 2lb Tin$36.95Smores - 2lb Tin$36.95Triple Chocolate Chunk - 2lb Tin$36.95 Send the goodies to:MyselfSomeone ElseAdd to cartSend to multiple recipients, including yourself, with one simple checkout!close [x. Your shopping cart is empty. DetailsAssorted flavors include: Triple Chocolate Chunk, Smores and Peanut Butter Chunk Contains 8 cookies, 4.5 oz. each Cookies are baked to order the same day they are shipped Food handling instructions Consume within 48 hours of receipt or freeze for up to six months in a freezer safe container. Allergy Notice: Some of our products may contain nuts. Our facility is NOT a nut-free facility, and as a result it is possible that any product may have come in contact w/ nut or nut oils. Nutritional Information Nutrition FactsSome of our products may contain nuts. Our facility is NOT a nut-free facility, and as a result it is possible that any product may have come in contact with nut or nut oils.See our nutrition facts and ingredientsShipping & DeliveryStandard shipping for this item is via UPS 2 day service at $4.95. Our daily cutoff is 10am EST so orders placed after 10am EST cannot ship the same day. Specific delivery dates can be chosen at time of checkout. To ensure freshness we do not ship this item over the weekend, therefore we cannot deliver on Sunday or Monday and Tuesdays require Expedited shipping . Expedited shipping is available at $24.95