Arket

French Terry Sweatshirt

£35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Arket

A classic French terry crew-neck sweatshirt, sewn with flatlock stitching, ribbed trimmings and a ribbed V-insert at the neckline. The mid-weight 340 GSM fabric is custom-knit from strong and durable long staple cotton, collected from a single source. The characteristic looped inside makes the fabric soft and airy, and helps to absorb moisture. Knitted in 20 GG from 30Ne yarn. Sweatshirts & Hoodies > Sweatshirts