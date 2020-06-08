Papier

French Bulldogs

$26.99

Buy Now Review It

At Papier

Some of our loveliest relationships are with our notebooks – those trusty places to scribble big ideas, little reminders and anything that inspires you throughout the day. Once you’ve chosen between our hardback or softback options, plus whether you want lined, dotted or plain paper inside, personalize your cover with a name, a fun title, your alter ego or a special tribute – anything you like!