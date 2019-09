Drkshdw by Rick Owens

Free Shipping To Us On Orders Over $ 500

$357.00

Buy Now Review It

At My Theresa

From the DRKSHDW essentials collection, Rick Owens' Column long dress is distinguished by the siglé appliqué stitched on the wrong side. Crafted in Italy, it is comfortable and timeless made from sleek black cotton jersey with a high slit in the back and easy-to-wear straight cut. Dress it up with statement jewelry or down with chunky sneakers.