Fratelli Mannelli Travertine Elephant Table Lamp

Very rare, friendly Italian table lamp made of travertine in very good condition (see pictures). Manufacturer: Fratelli Mannelli, c. 1970 Travertine, metal, plastic, silk 1x E27 Version h x w x t with shade: 50 x 40 x 28 cm h x w x t without shade: 30 x 20 x 10 cm Weight: 6 kg The luminaire works, but, like all used electrical equipment, it should be checked by a specialist before commissioning.