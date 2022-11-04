MALIN+GOETZ

Fragrance Discovery Set

Details & Care What it is: A collection of discovery-size eau de parfum fragrance sprays in one beautifully packaged set. What it does: Inspired by traditional apothecary ingredients and favorite memories, each dynamic scent is elevated through the modern pairing of opposite but complementary notes. Formulated for gender-neutral appeal and everyday wear, these convenient spray vials are sized to travel with you wherever you go. From spicy cannabis to sweet dark rum to earthy vetiver, explore every facet of perfumery to find your signature scent. Set includes: - bergamot: a bright fragrance that expresses the full complexity of this single note of citrus. - cannabis: a rich, earthy scent that brings to mind lazy afternoons and a lingering smokiness. - dark rum: a refreshing reinvention of a traditionally dark, spicy aroma inspired by bay rum. - leather: a modern scent that nods to the tradition of fragrancing artisanal leather goods. - stem: an (un)floral scent that captures a deconstructed garden. - vetiver: a refined expression of an apothecary ingredient with a clean, earthy aroma. 0.06 oz. each Made in the USA Item #6096429