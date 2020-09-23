Joss & Main

Fraga Fig Scented Candle

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Joss & Main

This jar candle in a concrete container features a unique fragrance in a beautifully colored concrete container. Natural soy wax candle burns cleanly and is free of toxicant. The candle contains no palm, has extremely low soot production and is environmentally friendly. Product Details Candle Type: Jar Number of Candles Included: 1 Flame Type: Flame Scented: Yes Holder Included: Yes