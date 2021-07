Toast

Fracap Hiker Boots

£275.00

Soft and durable, veg tanned Italian-leather. Classic and sturdy hiking-boot style. D-ring lace fastening. Rubber sole. Crafted in a small town in Puglia, Fracap are a family run business that have passed their skills down through generations. Each pair of boots are moulded, stitched and finished by hand using the same original process.