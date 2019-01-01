Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Universal Standard
Foundation Short Sleeve V Neck Tee
$35.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Universal Standard
Featured in 1 story
Universal Standard's New Size Range Is Unheard Of
by
Channing Hargrove
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Topshop
Poplin Wrap Shirt
$60.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Antipodium
Cry Baby Tee
$115.50
from
American Two Shot
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Imitation Leather Camisole Top
$29.95
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
Rebel Wilson For Torrid
Koala Tee
$38.50
from
Torrid
BUY
More from Universal Standard
DETAILS
Universal Standard
Bae Boyfriend Crop Jeans
$80.00
from
Universal Standard
BUY
DETAILS
Universal Standard
Logan High Rise 5 Pocket Vintage Jeans
$90.00
from
Universal Standard
BUY
DETAILS
Universal Standard
Michelle Cupro Shirt Dress
$130.00
from
Universal Standard
BUY
DETAILS
Universal Standard
Seine High Rise Skinny Jeans 32 Inch
$90.00
from
Universal Standard
BUY
More from Tops
DETAILS
Little High Little Low x CT
Dreams T
$98.00
from
Little High Little Low
BUY
DETAILS
Violeta By Mango
Oversized Shirt
$79.99
from
Mango
BUY
DETAILS
Mary Katrantzou
Orla Top
$985.00
from
11 Honore
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Ribbed Turtleneck Top
$9.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Fashion
Paid Content
How To Dress For Fall When It Absolutely Still Feels Like Summer
var elem = new Array(); var mobilebuy = new Array(); var closebutton = new Array(); var init = false; var previous = 100; var mobile = false; var
by
Eliza Dumais
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted