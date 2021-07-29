Oribe

Foundation Mist

What it is: A nutrient-rich conditioning spray that builds in shine and detangles, all while providing anti-static thermal protection and improving the health of the hair. Who it's for: All hair types. What it does: This versatile formula can be used as a primer, leave-in conditioner, style-refreshing spray, heat-styling spray or a cutting lotion. High levels of proteins, emollients and conditioning agents add shine and softness and it's safe for color- and keratin-treated hair. It provides UV protection and is scented with notes of Calabrian bergamot, white butterfly jasmine and sandalwood. How to use: Spray on wet or dry hair before styling, or anytime as a style refresher.