Kylie Cosmetics

Foundation Brush

$32.00

Buy Now Review It

At Kylie Cosmetics

Always be ready to chill, wherever you go, with Tetra's Valise Keychain. It has a generously sized, hexagonally shaped interior chamber that can accommodate rolled smokes of many sizes, and at $28, is pretty much the perfect gift. Painted metal 3.5" l x .625" dia Made in China