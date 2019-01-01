FosPower

This fits your -. [WALL MOUNT SURGE PROTECTOR WITH MULTI USB CHARGING AND PLUG CAPABILITY] Instantly add a safe and secure charging center to any home or office environment. The wall mount surge protector provide any user with the ability to charge up to 3 USB devices and 3 ground plug-in devices while maintaining a clean appearance. The added device holders and surge protection add an additional level of security and organization. [6 DEVICE CAPACITY] FosPower's surge protected wall tap provides 3.1a of power for up to 3 USB powered devices. Each USB port carries a max of 2.4A, capable charging devices faster than standard USB ports and adapters. The 3 outlet wall tap will accept standard 3 prong grounded 1265v power cords. All in all increasing you charging capability from 2 to 6. [2 INTEGRATED DEVICE HOLDERS AND SURGE PROTECTION KEEP YOUR SERVICES SAFE] The wall mount surge protector incorporates 2 device holders capable of holding devices up to 3.25". Pair that with 300J of surge protection and all your devices will be safe from accidental damage and power surges. [ETL AND UL CERTIFIED] This FosPower product is ETL Certified and conforms to UL1449 and UL 60950-1 safety standards. [LIMITED LIFETIME WARRANTY] Includes a Limited Lifetime Warranty. Please visit FosPower's website for more information.