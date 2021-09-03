Forum Low Sneakers

$150.00

Buy Now Review It

At Platypus

Product Details Lace closure with hook-and-loop strap Leather upper with satin underlays Jersey sockliner EVA midsole Rubber outsole Item number: GX5072.WHT Description Sport and style go hand in hand. Just ask any pro basketball player. Inspired by the sought-after trainer from '84, these adidas Forum Low Shoes bring B-ball swagger to your everyday look thanks to chic satin details. The iconic leather upper and hook-and-loop ankle strap pay tribute to the greats who have been rocking the Forum since day one. This product is made with recycled content as part of our ambition to end plastic waste. 20% of pieces used to make the upper are made with minimum 50% recycled content.