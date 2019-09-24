Clorox

Formula 409 Multi-surface Cleaner, Spray Bottle, Lemon, 22 Ounces

Formula 409 Multi-Surface Cleaner in Lemon scent, is the ultimate cleaner, degreaser and disinfectant for your home. The antibacterial formula quickly cuts through grease and grime and disinfects as you wipe, killing over 99% of germs. It prevents mold and mildew growth and deodorizes as you clean your kitchen and bathroom surfaces, leaving behind a fresh lemon scent. This no bleach, non abrasive, all purpose spray cleaner now cleans 40% more per spray, based on lab testing vs. previous offering, and with this bottle's Smart Tube technology you are guaranteed to spray every last drop. This household cleaner works great both indoors and outdoors on a wide range of hard nonporous surfaces including stovetops, sinks, countertops, microwave exteriors and more.