Signature timeless pieces you’ll keep in constant rotation (or perhaps just never take off). Designed to integrate into anyone’s style and to fit any occasion. Wear alone for a simple statement or layered with other pieces to add subtle texture.
Billowing yet structured, these pieces take cues from avant proportion, exploring how graceful softness can be found within precise form.
Measures approximately 5 mm in the front 1.5 mm in the back. Solid 14k gold ring with a line of pavé set recycled diamonds.
Not quite sure of your ring size? To get the best fit see our recommendations on the FAQ page. Resizing is available for a $45 fee.