Forget-me-not And Queen Anne’s Lace Pressed Wildflower Necklace

Forget-me-nots symbolize true love and respect. When you give someone the Forget-me-nots Necklace, it represents a promise that you will always remember them and will keep them in your thoughts. They are also considered a symbol of fidelity and faithfulness. Pendant Detail: Handmade item; Pendant height: 2.8 Centimeters; Pendant width: 2.8 Centimeters; Materials: 14K Gold Plated over brass,Forget-me-nots flower,Queen Annes lace, resin,gold flakes.Chain Detail:Stainless Gold Plated 18 inches and is perfect for everyday wear. The Forget-me-nots is the September birth flower. Pick this gift for your mother, grandmother, daughter, niece, sister, wife, girlfriend, any female friend you like.Celebrate your love for that special someone or yourself with a necklace featuring this precious flower. Care Instructions: After wearing, clean your plated jewelry with a cotton ball or a very soft cloth to remove any dust and dirt it has acquired. After cleaning, store in a soft cloth or jewelry box to avoid scratches. Gifts：All orders are lovingly packaged in a jewelry box ready for gifting.Thank you so much for shopping small and supporting my small business.