Warby Parker

Adeline

$145.00

Buy Now Review It

At Warby Parker

Oversized and arty Adeline features our Graduated Rivet design plus delicate metal trim along the edges of its rounded face front, subtly exaggerating its proportions. Made from stainless steel and custom cellulose acetate Temple tips cut from a single sheet of acetate to maintain color parity Akulon-coated screws for durability Non-prescription lenses are made with CR-39 for maximum clarity and color; prescription sunglasses are made with polarized polycarbonate lenses, the most impact-resistant prescription lens material on the market Lenses block 100% of UVA and UVB rays Anti-scratch coating included