Daily Paper

Forest Brown Esuit Pants

$216.00

Buy Now Review It

At Daily Paper

Everyone needs at least one suit in the wardrobe, and this piece of modern tailoring unites traditional craftsmanship with a contemporary relaxed cut. Precisely tailored to sit high on the waist and pleated to give structure, these formal trousers have a roomy seat for added comfort and an unrestrictive feel. Crafted from a warm heavyweight wool that's welcome in winter. Complete the suit with the matching Eheck jacket.