Foreo

Foreo Luna Mini Silicone Face Brush With Facial Cleansing For All Skin Types

$99.00 $69.30

Buy Now Review It

Enjoy beautiful skin that feels as soft and smooth as it looks, with a revolutionary new way to cleanse. The LUNA mini facial cleansing brush from Swedish beauty brand FOREO offers all the benefits of deep cleansing in one compact, palm-sized device. The T-Sonic pulsations deliver the unique ability to remove 99.5% of dirt and oil, as well as makeup residue and dead skin cells, and exfoliate without irritating the skin. Just 1 minute of use twice daily cleanses and transforms the skin by removing blemish-causing impurities. Brand Story FOREO was founded in 2013 with a rebellious spirit. We thrive in making a radical difference to our customers’ everyday lives, transforming daily routines into vibrant rituals, with cutting-edge technology & sleek, modern designs