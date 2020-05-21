Foreo

Luna 3 For Normal Skin

Meet LUNA 3, the softest skincare device in the beauty world. Featuring 30% softer silicone touchpoints and T-Sonic technology, LUNA 3 lifts away dirt, oil, and excess sebum with a 1-minute cleansing routine while a targeted firming facial massage leaves skin smoother and younger-looking. Used as part of your daily cleansing routine, LUNA 3’s Cleansing Mode channels T-Sonic pulsations to provide a much deeper clean than washing by hand, lifting away dirt, oil and dead skin cells to allow better absorption of your favorite skincare products. In Firming Massage Mode, choose from a variety of app-guided massage routines that use gentle T-Sonic pulsations to help diminish the visible signs of aging. With three brush heads tailor-made for each skin type, LUNA 3 paves the way for a healthier, younger-looking complexion in minutes. Body-safe silicone and ABS.