RENPHO

Foot Massager Machine With Heat

$119.99 $95.99

Buy Now Review It

Massage the feet, relax the whole body. RENPHO foot massager machine, equipped with rotation ball, rolling stick, heating and offers a deep kneading Shiatsu foot massage. NOT FOR FOOT BATH. NO REMOTE CONTROL. Not for people who is highly sensitive to squezze and kneading. Like a professional foot massage. The ergonomic design provides a comprehensive and comfortable massage. 3 kneading and 3 squeeze intensities can be adjusted to personal preference. The soothing heat function can be controlled independently. Please use this item from intensity level low and stop using it if you feel uncomfortable Simple, hygienic, healthy. The touch panel of this foot massager machine is easy to control using your foot. Removable washable cloth in the foot chambers helps keep a clean and healthy environment. Fits most people. With its enlarged foot rooms, RENPHO foot massager can accommodate most foot sizes, up to men size 12. A great gift. Everybody needs a daily foot massage. Get it for yourself or your friend using the foot massager 30 minutes daily improves the health of the body.