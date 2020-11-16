Lonely Planet

Food Trails Lonely Planet

Buy Now Review It

For everyone who loves travel and trying the local delicacies, this beautifully illustrated hardback is the must-have handbook to a year's worth of perfect weekends around the world for food lovers. Featured trails include the an homage to Buenos Aires steak, cozy wintertime French Canadian cuisine, Puglia's distinctive dishes, and Parisian patisserie. Each trail is an itinerary, detailing when and where to indulge in the local specialties. There are 52 trails, each with gorgeous photography, a bespoke map, expert writing and practical details of how to get there and where to stay. This is the second in Lonely Planet's Perfect Weekends series, following the critically acclaimed Wine Trails.