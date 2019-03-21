Search
Products fromShopClothingOuterwear
Keepsake

Follower Blazer

$195.00
At Shopbop
Fabric: Suiting Double-breasted silhouette Waist-length style Collared neck Long sleeves Button at placket Flap front pockets Lined Shell: 100% polyester Lining: 97% polyester/3% elastane Dry clean Imported, China Style #KEEPS30501
Featured in 1 story
Best Spring Trends To Shop
by Michelle Li