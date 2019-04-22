Description
Long short from J.W. Anderson. Mid rise. Zip fly with top button closure. Self belt with brass slide buckle. Front patch pockets; on-seam side pockets; single back patch pocket. Sailor-style front flap with button fastening. Relaxed leg. Long thigh length.
• Twill
• 100% cotton
• Machine wash
• Made in Italy
Sizing
Garment Measurements
13.5" waist
18.5" hips
12.25" rise
8.5" inseam
12" leg opening
Measurements taken from size UK 6.
Model Measurements
Model is in size UK 6.
Model is 5'10" | 31" bust | 25" waist | 38" hips
Fit Notes
Standard fit.
Sizing Notes
UK sizes listed.
