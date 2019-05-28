Search
Products fromShopPlusDresses
Lane Bryant

Foil Knot-waist Maxi Dress

$149.95
At Lane Bryant
A maxi dress in metallic foil knit fabric with a gathered knot detail at the front waist. Side ruched seams. V-neck front and back. Sleeveless. Front slit at hem. Lined.
Featured in 1 story
Plus-Size Formal Dresses For Showing Off Curves
by Ray Lowe