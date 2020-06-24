Tula

Fockea Edulis

$45.00

Buy Now Review It

At Tula

Fockea edulis is an unusual plant that comes from South African and Namibia, where the dry savannah and rocky slopes house its huge, water retaining caudex. This fat, twisted root is often lifted above the soil by collectors to give this plant the impression that it’s actually a miniature, wide-trunked tree. Semi-deciduous, this plant sheds leaves in the winter and relies on stored water for a semi-dormant period. Then, come late summer, it bursts forth with green-copper flowers. If shipping, plant will be shipped bare root with planter and soil.