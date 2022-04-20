gallinée

Foaming Face Cleanser

$33.00

The MECCA view: For a balanced, soft complexion, this vegan foaming cleanser brightens and smoothes skin whilst removing all traces of dirt. The soap-free formula allows skin to be effectively cleansed without that dreaded tight and dry feeling. Key ingredients: Probiotics: restore skin’s natural microbiome to ensure optimal balance and radiance. Lactic acid: exfoliates dead skin cells off the skin’s surface by breaking down the substance that binds them together. Made without: Animal products, SLS, parabens, mineral oils, silicones, microbeads, phenoxyethanol, methylisothiazolinone. Pair it with: Gallinée Hydrating Face Cream Gallinée Face Vinegar Mecca Cosmetica Nourishing Cleansing Oil