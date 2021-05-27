Fenty Beauty

Brow Mvp Ultra Fine Brow Pencil & Styler

$20.00 $14.00

At Fenty Beauty

A NATURAL PRO AT PRECISION & STYLING GAME-FACE BROWS IN 14 LONGWEAR, WATERPROOF SHADES FOR ALL. Give it to me quick: An ultra fine, retractable brow pencil made for hair-like precision, born in a groundbreaking range of 14 longwear, waterproof, smudge-resistant shades—plus a built-in paddle brush for effortless blending and styling. Tell me more: Meet the only MVP you can trust with your brow game. With an ultra fine retractable tip on one end, and a unique paddle styling brush on the other, Rihanna created this creamy, longwear eyebrow pencil to go the distance with 14 all-star shades. From strawberry blonde to ash brown to the deepest black, Rihanna made sure to serve even the hardest-to-match hair colors. Rihanna knows how personal brows are, so she made it easy to get instantly defined, natural-looking brows that are true to you. This super fine-tipped pencil is the ultimate pro at precision, letting you outline and fill-in brows with smooth, hair-like strokes that’s not too creamy, not too dry, but just right—giving you the exact payoff you need, every time. We’re talking serious stamina, too, with a waterproof formula that resists smudging, fading, and transferring. Plus, Brow MVP’s smart triangle shape makes it easy to hold, with a built-in paddle brush to comb through and shape up brows while blending out excess color. Fenty Beauty is 100% cruelty free. Fill weight: .07g