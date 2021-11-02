J. Crew

Flurry Puffer Jacket With Primaloft

$198.00 $99.50

Buy Now Review It

At J. Crew

Introducing our most sustainable puffer collection ever. An everyday go-to that's anything but ordinary, this puffer features lots of special touches, like ribbed trim at the standing collar and cuffs (to keep warmth in and cold air out), a removable hood with snaps and an interior patch pocket—in addition to the two pockets in front. But our favorite part has to be that it's crafted from slightly shiny, lightweight recycled nylon and filled with PrimaLoft, a down alternative that keeps you warm, and keepsplastic bottles out of oceans and landfills. With the purchase of this sustainable puffer, we'll donate $1 to One Warm Coat, which helps warm one person in need.