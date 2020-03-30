Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Zara
Flowy Top
$35.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
Boatneck top with long sleeves. Elastic trim.MODEL HEIGHT: 5’ 10” (177 cm)
Need a few alternatives?
Everlane
The Renew Fleece Raglan Sweatshirt
$48.00
$36.00
from
Everlane
BUY
J.Crew
Long-sleeve Ribbed Henley T-shirt
$59.50
from
J.Crew
BUY
Project Social T
Cinch Front Rib Tee
$29.00
$13.05
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Mother of Pearl
Ruffle Top
£251.12
£146.42
from
Antidote+
BUY
More from Zara
Zara
Flowy Wide Leg Pants
$35.90
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Flowy Top
$35.90
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Wrap Dress
£29.99
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Special Edition Knit Cardigan
£59.99
from
Zara
BUY
More from Tops
Everlane
The Renew Fleece Raglan Sweatshirt
$48.00
$36.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Winser London
Grey Silk Pyjama Top
£139.00
from
Winser London
BUY
promoted
H&M
Long-sleeved Blouse
$29.99
from
H&M
BUY
Everlane
The Cotton Box-cut Tee
$18.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted