& Other Stories

Flowy Puff Sleeve Midi Dress

£85.00

Buy Now Review It

At & Other Stories

Flowy midi dress finished with puff sleeves, smocked bodice and side slit. Sweetheart neckline with shirring at the bust Concealed side zipper Length of dress: 111cm / 43.7" (EU 36 / UK 10 / US 4)