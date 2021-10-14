Maje

Flowing Satin Dress

£279.00

Buy Now Review It

At Maje

Short, flowing dress, fitted at the waist, in a flowing satin fabric. Long, loose-fitting sleeves, elasticated at the bottom. V-neck. Ruffle details on the front. Gathered waist and sleeves. Elasticated waist. Ref: MFPRO02129 Lottie is 175 cm and is wearing a size 36 The main fabric of this garment is made from recycled polyester. A new yarn is created from no-longer-worn clothes, giving old fabrics a second lease of life. At Maje, we imagine the future. Our common goal is to reduce the environmental impact of our clothes a little more every season.