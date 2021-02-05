Squish

Flower Power Acne Patches

$14.00

At Urban Outffiters

Product Sku: 55831416; Color Code: 000 Hydrocolloid acne patches by squish. that help blemishes heal in a safe, warm environment like a field of flowers. Hydrocolloid is a drug-free, non-drying, non-irritating ingredient, ideal for the most sensitive of skin. Just pop on top of a whitehead before you go to sleep and peel off in the morning. Content + Care - 20 count - Ingredients: Hydrocolloid - Imported